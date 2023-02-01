HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $283.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $239.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HCA opened at $255.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.22. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.