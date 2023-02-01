Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.
Gold Fields Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of GFI stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60.
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
