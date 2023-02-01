Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Gold Fields by 253,924.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,524,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,546 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

