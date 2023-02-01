Morgan Stanley Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $236.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.50% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.03.
Salesforce Price Performance
Salesforce stock opened at $167.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.46. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $234.49.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,680 shares of company stock valued at $23,265,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salesforce (CRM)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.