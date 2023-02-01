Morgan Stanley Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $236.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.03.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $167.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.46. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $234.49.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,680 shares of company stock valued at $23,265,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.