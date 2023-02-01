Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BA. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.53.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $213.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.48 and its 200-day moving average is $167.67. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $223.23.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.