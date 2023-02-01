BNP Paribas Downgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to Underperform

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of GT stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 537.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 350,282 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $167,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

