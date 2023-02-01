Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

Lyft stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53. Lyft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $45.65.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lyft by 6,332.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $80,839,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lyft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,019,000 after acquiring an additional 111,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

