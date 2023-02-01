Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Now Covered by Dawson James

Investment analysts at Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Genprex has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.33.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.
Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.
