Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Now Covered by Dawson James

Investment analysts at Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.

Genprex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Genprex has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.33.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Genprex

Genprex Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genprex by 443.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genprex by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

