Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) vs. Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Allogene Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics -126,580.16% -37.74% -32.58% Talaris Therapeutics N/A -31.84% -30.39%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 1 1 9 0 2.73 Talaris Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.27, indicating a potential upside of 162.60%. Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 831.51%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics $38.49 million 28.92 -$257.01 million ($2.20) -3.51 Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.66) -0.88

Talaris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talaris Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Allogene Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, David M. Tanen, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

