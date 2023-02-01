Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) & Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Head-To-Head Review

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) and Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Columbia Financial and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Axos Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

13.4% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Columbia Financial and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 25.34% 8.69% 0.94% Axos Financial 27.07% 17.06% 1.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and Axos Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $297.18 million 7.32 $86.17 million $0.82 24.21 Axos Financial $773.09 million 3.73 $240.72 million $4.30 11.19

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Columbia Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 62 full-service banking offices in 12 of New Jersey's 21 counties; and 2 branch offices in Freehold, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment is involved in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

