Reviewing Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) & Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Keppel DC REIT alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Keppel DC REIT and Uniti Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel DC REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Uniti Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Profitability

Uniti Group has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.78%. Given Uniti Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than Keppel DC REIT.

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A Uniti Group -1.21% -8.82% -0.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and Uniti Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Uniti Group $1.10 billion 1.42 $123.66 million ($0.09) -73.21

Uniti Group has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel DC REIT.

Summary

Keppel DC REIT beats Uniti Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel DC REIT

(Get Rating)

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio comprises 19 data centres strategically located in key data centre hubs. With an aggregate lettable area of approximately 2,089,085 sq ft, the portfolio spans 12 cities in eight countries across Asia Pacific and Europe. Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T), the Sponsor of the REIT, has also granted Rights of First Refusal (ROFR) to the REIT for future acquisition opportunities of its data centre assets. The REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.. Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital) has a 50% interest in the Manager, with the remaining interest held by Keppel T&T. Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with assets under management comprising real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets. The Manager's key objectives are to provide the REIT's Unitholders with regular and stable distributions, as well as achieve long-term growth while maintaining an optimal capital structure.

About Uniti Group

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis. The Fiber Infrastructure segment refers to the operations of the fiber business of the company, Uniti Fiber, which provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and dark fiber, to the telecommunications industry. The Towers segment encompasses Uniti Towers, which acquires and construct tower-related real estate in the United States and Latin America. The Consumer CLEC segment is the operations of Talk America, which provides local telephone, high-speed internet and long distance services to customers in the eastern and central United States. The Corporate segment consi

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.