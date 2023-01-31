Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,264 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

