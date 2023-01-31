Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,631 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $1,879,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,848 shares of company stock worth $8,819,721. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.06.

NYSE AMT opened at $218.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.85 and a 200-day moving average of $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

