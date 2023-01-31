Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $271,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,615 shares of company stock worth $13,115,191. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Price Performance
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accenture Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.
Accenture Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accenture (ACN)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.