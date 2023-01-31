BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

NYSE OMC opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

