Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 200,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $467.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.