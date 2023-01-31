Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,625 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.9 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

