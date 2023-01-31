TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,435 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VMware worth $37,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 3.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.56.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $121.80 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

