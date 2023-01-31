Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 65,354 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $28,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Corning by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after purchasing an additional 254,599 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,886,000 after buying an additional 71,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,549,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE GLW opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.