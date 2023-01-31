Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 910 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $143.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.00.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

