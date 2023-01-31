Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Prudential Financial by 50.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 143.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

