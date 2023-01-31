Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hubbell by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,356,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB stock opened at $229.89 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

