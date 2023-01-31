Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 51.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

