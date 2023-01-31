TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 53,741 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,741 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $39,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.