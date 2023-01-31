Profund Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,843,000 after acquiring an additional 273,777 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,479 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH opened at $251.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.25 and its 200-day moving average is $234.69. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $290.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

