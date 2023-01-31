Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $153.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day moving average of $162.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

