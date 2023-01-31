BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 1,535 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Incyte were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Incyte by 4.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Incyte by 118.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Incyte by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 630,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after buying an additional 47,510 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 26.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,946 shares of company stock worth $4,360,933. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

