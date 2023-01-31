TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,661 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $28,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.8% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.0% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.4 %

TTWO stock opened at $112.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.21. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,024.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.