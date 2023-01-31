Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after buying an additional 742,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,089,000 after buying an additional 547,683 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

CARR stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

