Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,008 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 911,253 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after buying an additional 377,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,288,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $291,283,000 after buying an additional 102,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,427,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,932,000 after buying an additional 1,072,778 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Halliburton by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,976,857 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after buying an additional 513,048 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HAL opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.14.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.