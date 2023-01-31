DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCPGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DCP Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DCP stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,653.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

Dividend History for DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

