DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DCP Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DCP stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,653.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

