Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 241.02% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.