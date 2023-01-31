The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.92.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $142.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $169.16.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

