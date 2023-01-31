Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

