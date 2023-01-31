AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,844,000 after purchasing an additional 377,691 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $142.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

