Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $5,730,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FE opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

