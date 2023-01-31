Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 136,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker by 25.4% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,316,000 after buying an additional 344,913 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE SYK opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $279.28.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

