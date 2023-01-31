Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $325.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $347.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

