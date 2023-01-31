Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 124 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,381,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.64.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $229.95 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $247.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.83 and its 200-day moving average is $209.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.