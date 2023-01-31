Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100,235 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 102,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

