Hubbell Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Hubbell has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $11.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $229.89 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $222.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1,395.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 102,124 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 131.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 132,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after buying an additional 74,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,061,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

