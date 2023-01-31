Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Fastenal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,026,000 after buying an additional 256,037 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 423.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 206,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 167,032 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,567,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,527,000 after buying an additional 117,485 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,312,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,346,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital cut their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.