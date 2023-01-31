TD Asset Management Inc. Has $33.07 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $33,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,477.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,477.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,347,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,939,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $89,182,486 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $180.87 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.82.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

