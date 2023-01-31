TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,050 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $31,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.86.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $390.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $621.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

