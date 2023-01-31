Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $145.34 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.75. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.27 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

