Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,399 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 177.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after buying an additional 82,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE FDS opened at $420.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.