Inspire Investing LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 38.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 193.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,585 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

