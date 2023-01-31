Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Gentex Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

