TD Asset Management Inc. Has $33.26 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Five9 worth $33,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,373,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Five9 by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,480,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Five9 from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $198.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

