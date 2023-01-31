Inspire Investing LLC Has $582,000 Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,606,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 616,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

