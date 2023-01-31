TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $26,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

